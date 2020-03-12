Giant lizards dominate top slots on our TITSA buses

NATIONAL bus company TITSA is running an advertising campaign on its buses to raise public awareness of Tenerife’s giant lizard (Gallotia intermedia).

The species, believed to be extinct, was rediscovered in 1996, and the picture on the back of buses is intended to publicise the species among the general public.

The bus company, owned by the Cabildo, has also added posters, teaching modules and activity booklets to spread the word. And, as it is an exclusive Tenerife species, the Cabildo is thought to be responsible for conserving the lizard.

This giant lizard is an endemic species of the island, said to have lived in Tenerife before the arrival of humans. It measures almost half-a-metre in length and is again in danger of extinction.

Latterly, this species was widely distributed throughout the island. But today it survives in the north, in the Teno Massif, one of Tenerife’s three oldest geological sectors, and on the Guaza Mountain.

These two protected, natural areas, separated by more than 30 kilometres, constitute their last refuge. And in these rugged, natural fortresses, the giant lizards try to escape human pressure, while cats remain their greatest threat.

The bus transport lines in which the image of the lizard appears are 108, Santa Cruz-La Orotava-Los Realejos-Icod de Los Vinos; and 111, Santa Cruz- South Airport-Los Cristianos-Costa Adeje.