GES HELICOPTERS DELIVER MEDICAL SUPPLIES ACROSS THE ISLANDS

The GES helicopters are busy distributing protective and diagnostic equipment to health centres in Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, La Palma, La Gomera and El Hierro, that arrived on the first ever direct flight from China to Gran Canaria yesterday.

This equipment is going to be used primarily to increase the number of daily tests in the Canaries, especially on front line workers, residents of nursing homes, and the security forces.