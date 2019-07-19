German woman is a tunnel-crash victim

A GERMAN woman was injured after being involved in a collision inside Guimar Tunnel last Saturday, just before 5.30pm.

Witnesses said the accident happened because she swerved to avoid a dog, which was wandering around the tunnel.

The vehicle behind her on the other lane ran into her car, resulting in the German suffering moderate injuries.

The Guardia Civil, who were there before the emergency services were contacted, informed them, and an ambulance arrived, almost immediately.

Medical staff assessed the individual before taking her to Candelaria Hospital for further treatment.

.