Genuine feast of ready-meals now in supermarkets

‘READY-MEALS’ have never really been a feature with supermarket produce, historically, focusing on raw ingredients and geared up for home cooking.

Now, though, pre-packed dinners are taking off, and the latest generation of young adults admit they can just about cope with microwaving a tortilla without their mum’s supervision.

Unlike their UK counterparts, today’s ready-meals are, typically, freshly-made daily and sold in Tupperware dishes in the refrigeration compartments.

Yet the fare, lasagne, quiche, and vegetarian, fish and vegan options, is international enough to appeal to a wide audience.

Home-grown chains Mercadona and El Corte Inglés, along with French hypermarket company Carrefour, were the first to cash in.

But ready-meal prices vary considerably across the board, from €2-4.50 on average at Mercadona, through to prices by the kilo of over €25, which means typical portions of between €5.10 per person, at the latter two.

Pre-packed mixed salads, wraps, packs of croquettes, pasta dishes, chicken nuggets, paella, falafel and tahini, chips, ravioli, spaghetti, lentil or bean stew, and risotto are among the staples at Mercadona.

But El Corte Inglés offers many other options, including fresh seafood, roast chicken, chicken curry, stuffed peppers, stuffed aubergine, paella, and goat’s cheese lasagne, all with fresh vegetables, which justifies their higher prices.

Carrefour offers a commendable, value-for-money assortment, with paella, fresh fish in sauce, chickpea casserole, stews, pastas, truffle and potato soup, battered squid rings, cannelloni, and cuts of meat, typically at around €10-13 a kilo.

Supermarket ready-meals have risen by over 10% in the past year, with Mercadona captured about around two-thirds of the market.

Although many modern workplaces are switching to earlier finishing times, with shorter lunch-breaks, the need to commute some distance from home means it is not feasible to return, cook lunch and then go back to work.

Old habits die hard, and nearly all Spaniards, after clocking off, continue to eat their main meal in the middle of the day rather than at night.

The shorter lunch-breaks, as well as the faster, busier pace of modern life, especially with far fewer parents able to be stay-at-home child-carers, means cooking tends to happen at weekends, if at all in some homes.

Traditionally, families all meet together for long lunches at weekends, and the older generations usually do the cooking.

But this new trend has started to see more and more supermarkets jumping on the ready-meal bandwagon, trying to outdo each other on price or quality, or both.

The latest to sign up are German chains Lidl and Aldi, and, though generally much cheaper in Spain than in most other supermarkets, their pre-packed, meal selection undercuts most of the others substantially.

According to marketing consultancy Nielsen, the average Spanish household now consumes ready-meals six times a month, and traditional takeaway eateries are losing one in three customers to supermarkets’ pre-packed dinners.

But though supermarkets now make an average of 3% of their total profits from ready-meals, restaurants are far from struggling. And bars, which practically all sell food of some description, from a handful of snacks to full three-course meals, are closer to your doorstep here in Spain than anywhere else.

The eating-out industry in Spain is one of the most widespread and profitable nationwide, initially, as a way for the workforce to get a decent meal in the middle of the day, and later, fuelled by the tourism industry.

And even the smallest village has a handful of bars, as well as a restaurant or two.