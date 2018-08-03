Gentlemen, give the ladies a wide berth

THE Catalan town of Gavà is bidding to stamp out prostitution from its streets, and also shame the men who keep the sex trade going there, by sending fines to their family addresses.

For more than a year, authorities have been trying to find solutions to the increase in prostitution, on a road running through its municipality.

The local council believes that prostitution, especially when it comes to those who encourage it by financing it, remains a big secret.

“Until now, the client used to pay the fine to police in cash, there and then, so there was no record of the offence,” Equality Minister Gemma Badia told Spanish daily ABC. “It was a ‘nothing-has-happened-here’ situation.”

As a result, authorities have decided police officers in this red zone, on the outskirts of Barcelona, should send the fines to clients’ home addresses, hopefully, to dissuade those with families from using the services of local sex-workers again.

Even if clients insist on paying before the fine is posted, they will still receive a letter informing them, and, quite possibly, their family members, on the settlement.

Gavà has also bumped up the penalties to 750 euros for being caught soliciting, or negotiating with a prostitute, and 3,000 euros for being stopped in the act while near a school, or children’s playground.

According to Gavà authorities, their new sex-work measures are based on the Swedish model. That relates to a 1999 law, which criminalises “buying” but not “selling” sex.

It has proved so successful that Norway, Iceland and Canada have also copied it. For this reason, the Catalan Council will also stop fining sex-workers, as they did previously.

Gavà will be working in partnership with the neighbouring towns of Viladecans and Castelldefels as they are also affected by the sex-workers, plying their trade on the C-31 motorway.

They will also hang up banners in the area with slogans such as: “Are you having fun? She isn’t!” and “Don’t be an accomplice.”