Gemma scales the heights for charity

GEMMA Hassen-Bey, a Paralympic athlete with 12 fencing medals, spanning five consecutive Games, is also the first woman to have climbed to a height of 3,000 metres by using her arms only.

Wheelchair-bound Gemma, aged 50, was determined to reach her goal by climbing Mount Teide recently, to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

Her solo attempt, with the collaboration of Adeje and Arona Councils, was also backed by the “Walk for Life” organisation, aimed at the prevention and fight against the dreaded disease.

Proud Gemma, from Madrid, will now be a patron for this year’s 13th annual Walk for Life, and a presentation takes place today (Friday) in Siam Mall, at 11am.

Jose Miguel Rodriguez Fraga and Jose Julian Mena, the Adeje and Arona Mayors respectively, will also be involved, along with Brigitte Gypen, founder of Canarian Foundation Carrera por la Vida.

Thanks to more than 3,400 people taking part in last year’s Walk for Life, the organisation raised 17,816 euros, which was shared between the Association of Women with Breast Cancer in Tenerife, and the AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer).

Arona and Adeje Councils both offer care and support for cancer patients and their families, ranging from free transport to hospitals to rehabilitation, and they also offer psychological help.

Don’t forget, this year’s Walk for Life takes place on Sunday, 17th December, starting from Siam Mall. And remember to wear pink, or you’ll stick out like a sore thumb!