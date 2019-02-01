Gang kidnapped migrant children

FIVE members of a gang, accused of kidnapping migrant children from shelter homes in Spain, and demanding ransoms from their families in Morocco, have been arrested.

Guardia Civil officers believe the Spanish and Moroccan men, aged between 27 and 36, have kidnapped at least 20 children.

During raids on two properties in Puerto Real, in Cadiz, officers found a young person who had been reported missing from a nearby migrant centre.

According to reports, the gang were alleged to have approached the youngsters, offering to help them gain residency permits.

Instead, according to a boy removed from a facility for unaccompanied migrant children in La Linea de La Concepcion, they held them prisoner in squalid conditions before transporting them across the country.

The gang then contacted relatives in Morocco, demanding ransoms of up to €500.

During the raid, officers found 10 mobile phones, three computers, three kilos of hashish and €3,600.