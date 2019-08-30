VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Gaffers are riding high

GAFFERS claimed top spot in the league, following last week’s round of games, as they put seven past Emerald B.

Tomo hit another 180, and Daniel a 111 check-out (T19, 18, D18), though Jackie did give him something to think about, hitting back at him with a 92 finish (20, T12, D18).

Mark also had a say in things, as the only 3-0 winner on the night. But, sadly for Emerald B, he was also the only winner for them, in the 7-1 defeat.

Loch Inn Bullseyes were away to Suters 20:30 Crew, and the home team showed their form, with an 8-0 success. However, a couple of matches could have been different, if only the doubles had been hit. Sounds familiar! But Craig, for Bullseyes, did well, with a 101 finish.

Zurdo hit a fine 110 check-out, for Pas O Nadas International, as they completed a 7-1 home win against Mad Hatters. It was small consolation, but at least Harvey scored a maximum for the Hatters.

Palms Sports Bar hit the top of Division 2, winning the trebles for an 5-3 triumph at local rival’s Picasso’s, and credit to the Sports Bar’s Peter, for his 180.

Marilyns welcomed Sundowners to Silencio, and, although their darts are improving, they went down 6-2. Similarly, Naughty Nautas travelled to Clouseau’s, and emerged as 6-2 winners.

Scooters & Chevys B proved too strong on their home board, triumphing 6-2 over Pas O’Nadas.

Club Activo continued their good run, in a close encounter with Emerald Lounge, running out 5-3 winners.

It is always close when OurPlace local derby games take place, and the clash between Breakaways and Playgirls proved no exception, the boys taking the trebles, to record a 5-3 win.

By the way, it would help Martin if teams sent him a bit more info. He can’t write it, if you don’t tell him!

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=49693

Posted by on Aug 30 2019. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites