Gaffers are riding high

GAFFERS claimed top spot in the league, following last week’s round of games, as they put seven past Emerald B.

Tomo hit another 180, and Daniel a 111 check-out (T19, 18, D18), though Jackie did give him something to think about, hitting back at him with a 92 finish (20, T12, D18).

Mark also had a say in things, as the only 3-0 winner on the night. But, sadly for Emerald B, he was also the only winner for them, in the 7-1 defeat.

Loch Inn Bullseyes were away to Suters 20:30 Crew, and the home team showed their form, with an 8-0 success. However, a couple of matches could have been different, if only the doubles had been hit. Sounds familiar! But Craig, for Bullseyes, did well, with a 101 finish.

Zurdo hit a fine 110 check-out, for Pas O Nadas International, as they completed a 7-1 home win against Mad Hatters. It was small consolation, but at least Harvey scored a maximum for the Hatters.

Palms Sports Bar hit the top of Division 2, winning the trebles for an 5-3 triumph at local rival’s Picasso’s, and credit to the Sports Bar’s Peter, for his 180.

Marilyns welcomed Sundowners to Silencio, and, although their darts are improving, they went down 6-2. Similarly, Naughty Nautas travelled to Clouseau’s, and emerged as 6-2 winners.

Scooters & Chevys B proved too strong on their home board, triumphing 6-2 over Pas O’Nadas.

Club Activo continued their good run, in a close encounter with Emerald Lounge, running out 5-3 winners.

It is always close when OurPlace local derby games take place, and the clash between Breakaways and Playgirls proved no exception, the boys taking the trebles, to record a 5-3 win.

By the way, it would help Martin if teams sent him a bit more info. He can’t write it, if you don’t tell him!