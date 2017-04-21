Fund-raising for a rare pipe organ

FATHER Macario, parish priest of El Medano Catholic Church, has organised a lunch to raise funds to help towards the cost of renovating its rare pipe organ.

There aren’t many in the world, and this is the only one in the Canary Islands. It has been refurbished and restored at a cost of 100,000 euros after standing silent for a lengthy period.

The lunch will be held at 2pm this Sunday (23rd April), at the Cumbres de Abona restaurant in Arico, and all are welcome to attend.

Tickets are 23 euros, and if you can’t make it, Father Macario would welcome donations for the fund anyway.

For further information about the organ, the restaurant and the donations, please contact him at rectorstblas.golfdelsur@gmail.com>