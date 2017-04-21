VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Fund-raising for a rare pipe organ

FATHER Macario, parish priest of El Medano Catholic Church, has organised a lunch to raise funds to help towards the cost of renovating its rare pipe organ.

There aren’t many in the world, and this is the only one in the Canary Islands. It has been refurbished and restored at a cost of 100,000 euros after standing silent for a lengthy period.

The lunch will be held at 2pm this Sunday (23rd April), at the Cumbres de Abona restaurant in Arico, and all are welcome to attend.

Tickets are 23 euros, and if you can’t make it, Father Macario would welcome donations for the fund anyway.

For further information about the organ, the restaurant and the donations, please contact him at rectorstblas.golfdelsur@gmail.com>

 

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=35599

Posted by on Apr 21 2017. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites