There’s fun to be had!

Accion del Sol news

DON’T forget our event at the refuge tomorrow (Saturday). It will be a fun-filled afternoon, and you will have a chance to view the kennels and see the 220 dogs, waiting, patiently, for their day to come to be adopted. Please remember to bring your swimming costumes and towels, children, for the very-popular foam party!

Puppy found

This gorgeous little puppy was found in a glass-recycling container in Arona, dumped by a callous, heartless person. The puppy is on the road to recovery, and will be up for adoption, in a few weeks’ time.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol