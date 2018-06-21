Fun day coming up

Accion del Sol news

A DEFINITE date for your diary is 7th July, when there will be a day of fun and games, for humans and dogs alike. Fun for all the family, including a foam party for the children. Pease come and join in the activities, and support our worthy cause.

Foster home needed

Last week saw a very sad, old, almost-blind dog arrive at the refuge in a very bad condition. We are desperately looking for a foster carer who will give it a home, until we can find somewhere permanent.

The dog just needs a quiet location to rest and recover from its terrible past. Please do contact us if you are interested in helping this poor animal.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol