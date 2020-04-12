FUERTEVENTURA: STAFF APPLAUD FIRST INFECTED PATIENT AS HE LEAVES INTENSIVE CARE

Today the first patient who was admitted to the Virgen de la Peña General Hospital with coronavirus was moved from ICU, to the applause and joy of staff who had been tending to him.

According to data, this morning at 9am, there are three patients in Fuerteventura admitted to the General Hospital, two of them were, at that time, in the Intensive Care Unit.

The president of the Majorero Cabildo, Blas Acosta, has congratulated the patient and the medical staff “for this good news.”

There are 16 active Covid-19 cases on the Island, compared to 22 others that have already recovered and been discharged.