FUERTEVENTURA: VEHICLES ARRIVING IN PUERTO MORRO JABLE WILL BE DISINFECTED

Pájara will disinfect all vehicles that disembark at Morro Jable, as part of the cleaning and disinfection campaign launched by the southern City Council.

Pájara council, through the municipal Crisis Cabinet, will carry out cleaning and disinfection work on all vehicles arriving at the port of Morro Jable on board the Fred Olsen ferry that maintains regular connections with Gran Canaria.

The municipal firefighters will be in charge of carrying out these sterilization tasks, via recommendations of the Cabildo of Fuerteventura.

The coordinator of the cleaning and disinfection campaign, Lucía Darriba, thanks “the involvement of the workers of the municipality who collaborating in the cleaning of the town.” He adds that “to face the health crisis in which we are immersed, cooperation between the different social agents is essential to carry out this task with greater guarantees of success.”

To carry out the cleaning tasks correctly, the fire engine will be located just outside the vehicles of the ship, which must be fumigated under pressure, one by one, with a disinfecting solution, affecting the wheels and the underside of the cars.

Due to the complexity of the process, the Morro Jable port authorities warn that the disembarkation of the vehicles will be slowed down.