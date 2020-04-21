FUERTEVENTURA: POLICE HELP WOMAN WHO NOT BEEN OFF SOFA FOR 8 DAYS!

The local police in Corralejo have had to intervene and help a woman in her 60s, who was at her home in La Capellanía, on the outskirts of Corralejo, “in poor hygienic and health conditions.”

Neighbours called the police saying that they could hear screaming and wailing coming from the house, at which, once agents were there they didn’t get any response to knocks on the door.

Fearing the worst, the Local Police accessed the interior of the property through the terrace of the adjoining house, finding the victim lying on the sofa in the aforementioned conditions.

The woman was semi-conscious, and responding incoherently to officers when they tried to communicate with her.

One of the neighbours identified himself as the person bringing her food, explaining that the woman lived alone, and that she had spent eight days without getting up from the sofa, not even to relieve herself, and that she suffered “addiction problems”, also refusing to receive medical assistance.

After activating the Local Police to an ambulance of the Canary Emergency Service, the woman was transferred to the Insular Hospital to be attended to.