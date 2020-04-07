FUERTEVENTURA: GUARDIA CIVIL TAKE ESSENTIALS TO ISLOTE DE LOBOS

The Fuerteventura Maritime Detachment of the Guardia Civil, has to provide basic food and essentials to the inhabitants on Islote de Lobos, which is located northeast of Fuerteventura, in the Bocaina Strait.

The Order TMA/246/2020, of March 17th, which establishes the transport measures applied to the connections between the peninsula and the Canary Islands, specifies that as of March 19th 2020, the entry into all ports of the Canary Islands of all vessels and recreational vessels used for recreational or sporting purposes, is prohibited.

Aware of the impossibility of acquiring the necessary food as they are not allowed to travel by sea to the nearest supermarket located in the municipality of Corralejo, the Guardia Civil were concerned about the state of the people who live there.

Because of this they made an offer to transfer the necessary supplies to the officers at the docking station of the Guardia boats on the Provincial Maritime Service vessel. This past week, the first transfer of food was made on the S-36 boat, which landed in Lobos where the residents of the islet were waiting for it, and in the following weeks the necessary support will continue to be provided to these people, with goods being sent by family members in Fuerteventura.