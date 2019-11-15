Fruit and veg exporters fear a Morocco-UK deal

EXPORTERS of fruit and vegetables in the Canary Islands are concerned about an association agreement, signed on 26th October, between Morocco and the UK.

Two professional organisations in the province warn of a new obstacle to local products, recalling that, for example 50% of tomato and cucumber harvests are exported to the British market.

That has been reported by online publication Canaria7, and the two bodies say: “The partnership between Rabat and London is a fatal blow, against a sector already in agony since the British voted in favour of the EU exit in the June 2016 referendum of June 23, 2016»,

Now, three years after the Brexit vote, they fear the disappearance of vital aid for the survival of the activity, once the divorce between the EU and the UK is effective.

Exporters want to continue to benefit from the subsidies, included in the Canary Islands Community Agricultural Production Support Programme, “on an exceptional basis,” by calling on the “ultra-specificity of the archipelago.”

The Spanish Federation of the associations of Producers and Exporters of fruit and vegetables, less alarmist than the archipelago professionals, said in a statement: “The 26th October agreement should allow Morocco to strengthen its exports to the UK market.”

The same statement recalls: “Morocco is already a competitor of the Spanish sector.”

The UK is the third-largest destination for fruit and vegetables produced in Spain, after France and Germany.