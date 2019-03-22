This fruit is top banana!

THEY’RE often the fruit of choice for athletes looking to boost their electrolyte levels and get a quick energy boost, but bananas are a whole lot more than just a sweet treat, or a pleasant addition to a morning smoothie.

Rich in vitamins, minerals and other beneficial compounds, bananas can also serve as a natural remedy for treating depression, promoting regularity, boosting brain power and calming the nerves, among other important functions within the body.

A closer look at the scientific literature on bananas reveals a host of little-known benefits associated with eating the fruit. Everything, from regulating blood pressure and healing a damaged gut, to relieving the symptoms of arthritis and even battling drug addiction, have been attributed to this simple fruit, easily labelling it as one of the most amazing, widely available and inexpensive super-fruits known to man.

Eating bananas can help relieve depression and improve one’s mood. They contain tryptophan, the same compound found in turkey meat, which promotes a calm, relaxed mood. They are also said to aid in relieving the symptoms of depression. Combined with the benefits of B vitamins, the conversion of tryptophan into serotonin, the so-called “happy hormone”, helps improve mood, and overall feelings of well-being.

Keeping our B vitamin intake up could ward off depression as we age. When food sources of B vitamins are combined with the added boost of supplements, the positive effects on depression are more pronounced.

Like many other whole fruits and vegetables, bananas are an excellent source of soluble fibre. Fibre is necessary for maintaining regularity. Remembering to incorporate bananas into our regular diet can help avoid constipation and other intestine and bowel-related conditions.

Bananas help restore normal bowel function, especially if you have diarrhoea. This fruit also has lots of fibre to aid digestion.

Potassium is essential for blood-pressure control and healthy kidney function. As a good dietary source of potassium, bananas may be especially beneficial for maintaining healthy kidneys. One 13-year study in women determined that those who ate bananas 2-3 times per week were 33% less likely to develop kidney disease. Other studies note that those who eat bananas 4-6 times a week are almost 50% less likely to develop kidney disease, than those who don’t eat this fruit.

In addition to B vitamins, bananas also contain high levels of potassium, an electrolyte mineral used by the heart, kidneys and other body organs for normal function. Brain neurons rely on high levels of potassium, a lack of which can lead to “brain fog”, and other cognitive problems.

A 2013 study researched potassium supplementation and levels of free radicals in the brain. After 20 days of supplementation with potassium, the levels of harmful free radicals decreased significantly, reducing the amount of oxidative damage that occurred in the test subjects. Because oxidative damage leads to decreased brain function, potassium counteracts this effect and prevents brain damage.

B vitamins in bananas help calm the nervous system.

Of the eight known B vitamins, bananas are an excellent source of five of them: thiamin (B1), riboflavin (B2), niacin (B3), pyridoxine (B6) and folate (B9). The basic food source of the nervous system, these B vitamins aid the body in digesting and using other nutrients, as well as supporting a healthy heart, muscles and nerves.

B vitamins help produce and maintain new cells, and are an essential part of many biochemical reactions in your body. Bananas contain useful amounts of these B vitamins. Not only are bananas incredibly healthy, they’re also one of the most convenient snack foods around. They make a great addition to yogurt, cereal and smoothies, and can even be used instead of sugar, in your baking and cooking.

Furthermore, bananas rarely contain any pesticides or pollutants, because of their thick, protective peel. Bananas are incredibly easy to eat and transport. They are usually well-tolerated and easily digested, and they simply have to be peeled and eaten.

It doesn’t get much easier than that!