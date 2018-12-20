To all our friends!

Accion del Sol news

WHAT a wonderful end to 2018; the support from all our friends of Accion del Sol has completely overwhelmed us.

We would like to thank everyone who has so kindly donated to the refuge for our Christmas event. We will certainly have enough treats to spoil our dogs on Christmas day.

We would also like to say a big thank-you to those who regularly give some of their time to take the dogs out. They really love going for a walk.

Bundles of joy

Last week saw a heavily-pregnant mum arriving at the refuge via Protection Civil. She proceeded to give birth to eight, gorgeous little pups, who, so far, are all doing well. They will be available for adoption around the end of January.

We do urge you to please adopt, and not buy, a dog. Be responsible owners and castrate or sterilise your animal, to help reduce the ever-growing number of abandoned dogs, here in Tenerife.

On a happier note, we would like to wish all our friends of Accion del Sol a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New year . Once again, thank you for your continued support, for which we are eternally grateful.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol