Friendly finale another home win for safe CDT

CD Tenerife 1 Real Zaragoza 0

TENERIFE’S final match of the season saw the visit of Zaragoza to the Heliodoro, in a clash that felt like a friendly, with lots of open play and chances… more than that displayed in a typical Second Division clash.

To prove the point, there were zero red cards, one yellow card, and 42 shots, of which 16 were on target. There was even a final tribute to Jorge Sáenz and Raúl Cámara, who waved goodbye to the blanquiazul faithful.

The first half was typical of a pre-season friendly, or, in this case, post-season, taking into account how recently their Second Division place was assured.

With nothing at stake, except a position or two in the final league standings, the players showed their desire to please. But they lacked the usual intensity expected in Second Division matches.

All this resulted in frequent attacks and chances on goal, and it also meant plenty of work for the goalkeepers.

The first to earn his money was Tenerife’s substitute keeper Angel Galván, who was involved in a double save within three minutes, after a close-range shot by Marc Gual, and a clearance off the line by Alberto Jiménez.

It was not the only outstanding action from Galván, who made half-a-dozen stops, including a remarkable shot from Pombo after 15 minutes.

At this point, Zaragoza had dominated the match and keeper Ratón had hardly touched the ball. But when needed, he rose to the challenge, saving a header by a leaping Jorge from a Tenerife corner in the 27th minute.

That action was the turning point in a clash that was balanced from then on. Ratón was needed 10 minutes later when Nano tried to squeeze one in on the near post from 15 yards, and he managed to keep it out.

The first half ended with 20 shots, 10 of them on target, and the second half did not disappoint, either, with one difference: Tenerife scored on their first attack.

Milla took a corner, Jorge headed towards goal, and Nano nodded the ball in from close range, leaving Ratón no chance. From then on, both teams had some good chances. Zaragoza’s Pep Biel hit the post with an excellent free-kick from 25 yards after 65 minutes, Tenerife had a penalty appeal for handball turned down 13 minutes later, and Nano had a chance for a second goal after a good solo run.

At the end, there was an emotional farewell to Raúl Cámara, an honest player who could make mistakes, but would never let you down.

He was joined on the pitch by his children for a presentation from the club, while fans had chance to say thank-you to the players for keeping them in the Liga 123. The players were also able to thank the fans for their continued support.

At the end of a tough campaign, CDT finally finished 16th in the table, five points clear of relegation, after their safety was secured with two wins and a draw in their last three matches.

Rayo Majadahonda joined Gimnàstic and Córdoba in being relegated, and bankrupt Reus, of course, finished bottom with zero points.

At the top of the table, Osasuna were promoted as champions, and Granada, who finished second, also moved up to the top league.

The play-off positions were filled by Malaga, Albacete, RCD Mallorca and Deportivo, who all face a busy couple of weeks to fight for that third promotion place, into La Liga.

Ultimately, this season will be seen as a failure from Tenerife’s point of view, and new coach Sampedro needs to rebuild, bring in new players, and restructure the club to make them competitive next season.

But this will not be easy. Financial restraints and the new salary caps come into force, so it will be difficult to attract players to the club.

Yet as fans, that’s what we want to see, along with stability, passion… oh, and a new board of directors!