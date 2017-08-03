The friendliest cat in town!

All David wants to do is sit on your lap and have cuddles. It’s true! So much so that, at the K9 Open Day recently, he decided to help raise funds for the refuge, by selling cuddles for 50 cents each.

Everyone loved him, and he made a fortune on the day. David has feline AIDS, but that’s no death sentence. It simply means he can live a perfectly normal life and be with other AIDS-positive cats, although not with other cats.

David also does not want to live with dogs, but that’s just because he’s not keen on them! Lovable David is around two years old, and his perfect home would be with someone who can spend lots of time with him, and give endless cuddles. If you can offer David a safe and loving, forever home, please contact us.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.