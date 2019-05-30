Free Morgan Foundation is wasting its time, again!

FOLLOWING a hearing of the Dutch Council of State, which has just taken place in The Hague, Loro Parque is confident that the Dutch judiciary will resolve this appeal by again agreeing with its Government in the case of the orca Morgan.

This result has been made on all previous occasions, and will be the 10th resolution on the same theme in the Dutch administration and justice system.

The pronouncement of other institutions, such as the European Parliament, has always supported the action of the Dutch and Spanish authorities, relating to the rescue of this orca, which, had it not been for Loro Parque, would have had to be euthanised.

In short, the Free Morgan Foundation has never had a judicial resolution in its favour in the last 10 years, though it continues with its strategy of trying to force court cases which seem to seek public visibility.

The position of the Free Morgan Foundation is absurd, maintaining an unfounded litigation almost a decade after Morgan appeared, practically dead, off the Dutch coast.

Since then, it has been proven that Morgan is deaf, which makes it completely impossible for her to return to the wild.

And, in addition, she has been perfectly integrated into Loro Parque’s orca group, to the point of having been the mother of a calf, Ula.

With this lawsuit, the Free Morgan Foundation wanted the Dutch authorities to annul Morgan’s CITES permit, arguing that Loro Parque did not carry out scientific research. That assumption is totally ridiculous, in light of the scientific articles published in recent years on bioacoustics, personality in orcas and immuno-toxicology or audiometry, based on studies carried out with Loro Parque’s orcas.

In addition to these publications, many other researches have been carried out and published as communications for scientific congresses and end-of-degree theses.

The only thing certain in this case is that Morgan was fortunate enough to be rescued, and escaped certain death. Hundreds of thousands of cetaceans each year are unlucky because they end up dying, trapped in fishing nets, with their stomachs full of plastic waste, or their blood contaminated by toxic substances.

Fortunately, Morgan has been able to survive, and, with her daughter Ula, is now happy in Loro Parque.