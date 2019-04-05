Free bank accounts and no charges, for the poor

HARD-UP residents in Spain, with little or no income, can now open bank accounts free of charge, says the Government’s Economy Minister Nadia Calviño.

She believes that a bank account from which to pay bills and receive income is essential, although many of the country’s poorest residents do not have one, because they cannot afford the charges.

“It’s becoming more and more crucial these days to have an account in which you can receive payments,” said Ms Calviño. “Even public transport is paid for using debit or credit cards.

“For this reason, we’ve launched a new regulation that makes it mandatory for all banks to offer a basic payment account to all residents.

“It will provide the services which are essential today for being connected, financially active, being able to set up direct-debits and standing-orders, withdraw money from a cashpoint and make certain types of transfer.”

She added: “The cost of a basic bank account is €3 a month, with a maximum fee imposed for transfers and direct debits.

“But for those residents in a financially-vulnerable situation, or at risk of social exclusion, it will be completely free of charge.

“This is another step towards reinforcing citizen protection, and to avoid anyone being left out of the financial system.”

The move was agreed during the recent Council of Ministers’ get-together, a regular meeting of all ministry leaders, held in Moncloa Palace, which is the official presidential residence.