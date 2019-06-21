Fraudsters rake in billions!

FAKE products are costing Spanish businesses the equivalent of 10.6% of their sales, a new report has found.

At least €6.7bn worth of sales are lost in Spain each year to counterfeit goods, according to the report by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

According to its latest data, the global trade in fake goods rose to €452.9bn in 2016, representing 3.3% of world trade. In the previous report, based on 2013data, the figure was €338bn, or 2.5%.

Worst hit is the fashion industry, with losses totalling €28.4bn billion in Europe, adds up to 9.4% of total turnover. Pharmaceuticals are the second hardest-hit, suffering losses of €9.6bn, followed by cosmetics, on €7bn. And counterfeit wines and spirits cost companies 5.9% of their business, or €2.4bn overall.

The impact of fake products is worse in Spain than the EU average in several sectors, especially the country’s fashion industry, which sees 14.9% of sales lost to counterfeit goods, pharmaceuticals 4.5%, wines and spirits 8.3% and smartphones 10%. I

In real terms, analysts say it costs the EU 480,000 jobs, which, in turn, leaves the bloc missing €16bn a year in tax revenue.

It is not surprising then, that across the EU, the total, economic impact of fake products is estimated at around €92bn.