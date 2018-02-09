Fraudsters take bite out of a credit card

A MAN aged 24, from La Laguna, and his 22-year-old partner, a foreign resident who lives in La Orotava, are being investigated by the Guardia Civil for credit-card fraud.

Suspicions were aroused when the victim was doing her end-of-year accounts and noticed that numerous transactions had been charged to her credit card, which she never made, adding up to 5,014 euros.

The transactions comprised internet shopping, along with hotel bookings and boat tickets.

Once the report was delivered by the victim, the local Guardia were able to trace other transactions made on the card, including a few at a restaurant, frequented by the victim in the last year.

Officers discovered that one of the fraudsters worked there at the time, and they believe that online shopping details, the card number, and an expiry date, had been copied.

Court procedures are in place at the Arona Courts.