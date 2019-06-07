Franco exhumation has been suspended

JUDGES at Spain’s Supreme Court have suspended the planned exhumation of Francisco Franco, temporarily,

following a request from his surviving descendants.

Five judges agreed, unanimously, on Tuesday, to halt the removal of the former Spanish dictator’s remains, from the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum near Madrid.

They ruled that it would be “extraordinarily harmful” to his family, and the public interest, to let the exhumation go ahead, before legal issues surrounding the plan were settled.

The former dictator’s seven surviving grandchildren have been attempting to stop the exhumation, since the

Government announced the plans last June, shortly after taking office last June.

In their appeal documents, Franco’s family said: “No family should be forced to go through two exhumations and three burials, of one of their loved ones, until all jurisdictional ways in which they could enforce their legitimate rights have been exhausted.”

Government officials said it would postpone carrying out the exhumation until the case is resolved within the next few months. Originally, it had originally been scheduled for Monday, 17th June.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said: “Reaching the ultimate goal matters more than the road we have to travel.”

Franco’s descendants had previously challenged the Government over its chosen location for the former dictator’s reburial, in Madrid’s El Prado cemetery, where his wife, Maria del Carmen Polo y Martinez-Valdes, is buried.

The former dictator’s family wanted to rebury him in the capital’s Almundena Cathedral, but the Government feared that would attract fascist and far-right pilgrims.

Franco, who died in 1975, was buried in the Valley of the Fallen, which also houses the remains of soldiers who died in the Spanish Civil War.

It was built, using forced labour from the Republican

prisoners-of-war, as well as political prisoners.