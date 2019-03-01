Hi – I’m Foxy

Live Arico news

THIS is our lovely Foxy. He is seven years old, and has spent five of those years in the dog shelter.

It’s time for him to live in a real home. He is an amazing sweetheart, and good with all people, children and female dogs.

He is a really happy soul, and a perfect home would be where he could run a lot, and discover the world.

He is very intelligent and knows how to escape by himself, so a place with a good fence would be needed. Why not take him for a walk at the Saturday-morning walking club, or call Marc on 6522 97853, to arrange to meet him.

Lovely pups available

We have seven, small handfuls at the shelter, four of which were abandoned in a cave, while the other three were left to starve in an unoccupied property.

Thankfully, they were heard crying and were rescued. They will be medium-sized dogs when grown. Please come along to the dog-walking club and meet them, or contact Oceana on 659 242 572, if you would like to see them, with a view to adoption.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com