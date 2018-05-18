Don’t forget to do this!

Accion del Sol news

WE can never stress enough the importance of microchipping your dogs. It is also a legal requirement for them to undergo this procedure, and to be registered at your local town hall.

These three dogs were found roaming the streets, between Buzanada and Guaza, all without microchips. It makes it very difficult to reunite dogs, quickly, with their irresponsible owners, and causes them needless stress. Please microchip your dog, and ensure the information is updated, should you change your address or phone number.

Adoption successes

Last week, we have had many lucky dogs adopted; nine to Germany, one dog to England, three dogs in Tenerife, and three were reunited with their owners. We are very pleased that people are adopting dogs, and not buying.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way, on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol