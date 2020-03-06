Don’t forget to microchip!

KittyCatz news

IF you adopt a KittyCatz cat or kitten, the adoption fee not only includes initial vaccines and neutering, but also the cost of a microchip.

As a responsible pet owner, you’ll want to ensure that if your beloved friend were to go missing, he or she will have the best possible chance of being found, so a microchip is essential.

Some owners feel that a collar is sufficient, but there are many reasons why they, unless they are the snap-apart, safety variety, are not a good idea. Cats can entangle themselves in their own collars, such as getting their front legs caught through them, typically because they has been incorrectly fitted, or have become loose.

They can also become caught or trapped on fences, gate posts or branches, which can lead to the cat being unable to escape, or, potentially, choking.

KittyCatz recommend both a safety collar and a microchip, even if your cat will be a house cat. You never know when your cat might slip through an open window or patio doors, and a house cat can find it extremely difficult to find its way home.

A microchip is around the size of a grain of rice, and is injected underneath your cat’s skin, between the shoulder blades. It’s not painful, and your cat won’t feel it at all, once it’s in. It lasts for the cat’s lifetime, and, if your pet were to get lost or injured, and taken to a vet or animal charity, he or she would be automatically scanned and identified, allowing access to your contact details.

For this reason, ensure your contact and address details are always up to date. If your cat (or dog) does not have a microchip, please make it a priority to get it done. It’s only around €30-40; a small price to pay, and it lasts a lifetime.

Some owners fit their cat with a collar and bell, to reduce their chances of catching birds and wildlife. Did you know that the likelihood of your cat successfully catching a bird is less than 2%, hence the reason why they bring you mice as presents!

However, bells, discs and other bits hanging from the collar can be hazardous, because the cat can become entangled on something, and can also get its claws caught in the bell. Can you also imagine how annoying the constant sound of a bell must be for your cat?

It can, quite literally, drive them crazy, so it really is not recommended.

Fundraising event!

Don’t forget our fundraising afternoon and evening on Wednesday 11th March at The Waterfall, Las Adelfas 2, Golf del Sur. The fun starts at 12.30, and you can join us for a complimentary glass of Pimms, and an afternoon of prizes and surprises. Follow our work on Facebook and our website www.kittycatz.net