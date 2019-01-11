Footie beats film-goers

SPAIN’S box-office took a slight knock last year because the number of cinema-goers dropped by 2%, with overall revenue down by 1.9%… and all because of football!

Nationally, the box-office grossed 585.7m euros, having sold 97.7 million tickets. But David Rodriguez, managing director of statistics’ compiler Comscore Spain, said the “dip in figures in was not alarming”, given that football’s World Cup was held in 2018, which kept Spaniards glued to the TV.

Topping the chart of popular films was Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, from Universal Pictures International, which premiered in Madrid and has a Spanish director, JA Bayona.

Rodriquez, said the Spanish connection “undoubtedly helped” the film achieve its No.1 ranking, with Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody coming a close second.