Flying-taxi’ prototype is developed in Spain

THE first driverless, flying-taxi prototype, developed in Spain and named Aerotaxi, could be airborne within five years.

With a capsule cabin, measuring 1.8m by 2m (5ft 11ins by 6ft7ins), which includes a back door and upper window, the flying machine is powered by four drones, two above and two below, each of which has four engines.

It is designed for short trips across towns and cities, and flies at a low altitude. It could be in use once all the necessary testing phases have been completed, and the necessary legislation put in place. This could be concluded, successfully, by around

mid-2024.

The Aerotaxi, presented at the Basque Country’s Tecnalia Centre for Technology in San Sebastián, is one of six prototypes of its kind in the world, and is the third in Europe to be developed, Germany and France having done so initially.

The first test flights with people inside are expected to be carried out in the US and Japan, and pioneered in major cities such as Los Angeles and Tokyo.

Two members of the 25-strong project team, Joseba Lasa and Iñaki Iglesias, say the Aerotaxi is designed to carry up to 150 kilos (23st 8lb, or 330lb), and the weight can either be human or in the shape of a goods delivery, or both.

But plans have been created so that they can be adapted for larger models, able to carry up to four human passengers.

The flying machines are aimed at covering journeys of up to 15km in 10-15 minutes, travelling at 60-90km/h, and at an altitude of between 100-300m.

But they will be able to reach speeds of up to 190km/h, depending on how the legal framework covering their use pans out.

Aerotaxis would be able to take off from, and land in, extremely-limited spaces, “about the size of a conventional car-parking space”, say Lasa and Iglesias, and they’d be able to withstand extreme conditions of wind and rain.

Although it is early days to decide upon the type of service Aerotaxis will operate, the creators imagine them along the same lines as Uber: on-demand transport, located by mobile phone or by sight from the street. But they also believe they have the potential for emergency transport or delivering goods.

To be competitive, and based upon production costs, while taking into account economies of scale if they “take off” as a transport option, Aerotaxis would need to cost around €30,000 to €50,000 apiece to buy.

Contracting them would not be cheap, around €30-€40 per ride, although this would be comparable with, or only slightly higher than, conventional, road-based taxi services.