Flying to Germany?

Accion del Sol news

Many of Accion del Sol’s dogs, especially the larger ones, are sent to Germany for rehoming, as they have a better chance there of finding new homes.

Marion is always looking for people travelling to Germany with Condor, Air Berlin or TuiFly, who would like to help the dogs. It doesn’t cost you anything, except a little bit of your time at the airport.

Accion del Sol staff check the dogs in, and the reservations are made and paid for by the charity. In Germany, you will be met by Aktion Tier staff, who will then transport the dogs to their destinations. If you are travelling to Germany and would like to help, please call the refuge on 922778630.

With the summer holidays approaching, we would like to remind you that we are open during our normal hours, so, if you would like to, please do come and walk the dogs at the refuge

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol