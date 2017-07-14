Flipping marvellous!

THE underprivileged children of Granadilla’s Guaidyl Day Centre enjoyed a boat trip to see the whales and dolphins on Monday, courtesy of Peter Grundahl and his Royal Delfin crew.

Children’s charity Amigos de Gillian Banks says a massive “thank-you” to them, especially as the kids really did have a whale of a time … and so did the Guaidyl staff, and a few of the parents who joined them!

They saw lots of whales, and the dolphins entertained the group with their flips. The children also enjoyed a picnic, provided by the Day Centre.