FLAGS FLY AT HALF-MAST IN SAN MIGUEL

The mayor of San Miguel de Abona, Arturo González, has decreed official mourning in the municipality as a sign of condolence and respect, in memory of the many victims that have been registered on the island in recent weeks, due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, and San Miguel has joined in with the national gesture of lowering flags on municipal buildings to half-mast.

Also, a wreath of flowers will be placed in the municipal cemetery as a sign of support for those families, who due to the state of alarm, have not been able to accompany or say goodbye to their deceased relatives during these times.

In addition, the San Miguel City Council, is inviting residents to observe a minutes silence every day at midday whilst at home, in memory of the deceased.