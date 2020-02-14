No fires, but bomberos rescued two pensioners

FIRE-FIGHTERS from Santa Cruz had to attend two weekend call-outs, of a similar nature, in the Tenerife capital.

On both occasions, they were asked to rescue elderly people, after both were discovered by family members on the floor of their home, having fallen.

The first call, received by the Canarian emergency service on Friday evening, was made by a family member, who wanted help in opening the front door to get into his aunt’s home, Fortunately, she was unharmed.

The second call was made on Sunday afternoon, via the Local Police, who asked for help after it was reported that an elderly man had fallen on the kitchen floor.

The only way the authorities could gain entry was via the balcony, but to reach it they had to climb on the roof. And that’s where the fire officers were needed.

Fortunately, the elderly man was rescued and taken to an ambulance, waiting close by to take him to a nearby medical centre for observation.