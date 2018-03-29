Firemen’s heavyweight duty
TEN firefighters were called in to help transfer a man, weighing almost 50 stone (300kg kilos), to a hospital in Spain for an operation.
They had to use a special stretcher to move the morbidly-obese, 52-year-old, to Malaga’s Hospital Clinico, on the Costa del Sol.
The transfer process was slow, given the man’s bulk… and the difficulty of squeezing him through doorways!
