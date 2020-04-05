FIREFIGHTERS PUT OUT HOUSE FIRE IN LA TEJITA

San Miguel firefighters were called to a house fire in La Tejita (Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife) this afternoon, that was started by a candle setting fire to an armchair.

In their Twitter account, the Bomberos reported that after igniting the armchair the fire spread throughout the upper part of the house, producing a large amount of smoke.

After putting it out they then proceeded to ventilate the property, and paramedics from the Canarian Emergency Services, attended to the tenants of tbe housecwho suffered from smoke inhalation.