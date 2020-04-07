TWO FINED 720 EUROS FOR BREACH OF CONFINEMENT

A 23-year-old man has been fined 720 euros when he was caught skipping confinement while consuming alcohol in Las Remudas estate in Telde, Gran Canaria.

The Investigating Court number two of Telde (Las Palmas), issued two condemnatory sentences yesterday, imposing fines on individuals for breaching the order of confinement, one of them walking on the street without justification, and the other for being surprised with a group of people consuming alcoholic beverages on public roads.

In the second case, magistrate Virginia Peña imposed a fine of 720 euros on a 23-year-old man stopped by police at 2.30pm on Sunday, in the company of other people, consuming alcoholic beverages under the pergolas of the Central Park of Las Remudas. When the Police went to identify them, they fled, the accused being the only one who was caught.

He man confessed to the crime and admitted the police account was true, in order to benefit from a lower sentence. The ruling is final.

The other sentence resolves the case of a 54-year-old man who was also caught on Sunday morning, in the Teldense street of Manuel Alemán Álamo, out walking on public roads without any justification along with other unidentified people.

The sentence was the same, 720 euros, for a crime of disobedience to authority.