FINED 480 EUROS FOR DISOBEYING CONFINEMENT AND ASSAULTING TWO POLICEMEN

A female in Tenerife has been fined 360 euros for disobedience, and a further 120 euros for two minor injuries to police officers.

In a speedy trial, she was sentenced in Court number two in Santa Cruz which was on guard duty today. She was approached by the police yesterday wandering aimlessly on public roads and gave no explanation as to why she was skipping confinement, and refused to identify herself, before the discussion grew and ended in aggression from the pedestrian to the officers.

Before the judicial authorities, the person admitted to being guilty and was sentenced to a reduced sentence for their confession, to a four-month fine with a fee of three euros a day, making a total of 360 euros, and a further 20-day fine with a daily fee of 3 euros (a total of 120 euros) for the two minor injuries to the law enforcement officers.

In addition to these convictions, the offending person must also compensate the two police officers to an amount determined in the sentence execution process. These convictions are independent of the administrative sanction that will be imposed when the complaint issued by the Police Force is processed.

In a second case that the courts saw today regarding breach of confinement, another person refused to identify himself and resisted the authorities, although he did not attack the agents.

He settled for the same sentence of four months of fine with a fee of three euros a day for disobedience and resistance to authority, a total of 360 euros. As in the other case, this sentence is independent of the sanction in the administrative procedure.