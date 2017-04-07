If you find a newborn kitten

DURING kitten season, it’s not unusual to discover a nest of unattended kittens, or a single kitten seemingly abandoned by its mother.

First: wait and watch

The mother may be searching for food. Try to determine if she is coming back for them, or if they are truly orphaned. If you need to leave before she comes back, carefully evaluate whether the kittens are in immediate danger from stray dogs, for example, or if they are located in an area with heavy foot or car traffic?

To help with your decision, it is important to know that it might take several hours for the mother cat to return, and healthy kittens can survive this period without food, as long as they are warm. Kittens are much more at risk of hypothermia than starvation. Remove them only if they are in immediate, grave danger, or very cold to the touch.

If the mother cat returns

If mum returns and the area is relatively safe, leave the kittens alone with her until they are weaned. You can offer regular food to mum, but keep the food a little way away because she will not want to attract other cats to food located near her nest.

Five weeks is the optimal age to take the kittens from the mother, but remember that females can become pregnant while they are still nursing, so please inform us so we can try to trap and neuter her.

If the mother cat does not return

If, for any reason, she does not come back, you should remove the kittens and ring us immediately. You must keep the kittens warm; this is crucial to the kittens’ survival, but do not try to feed them anything, especially cows’ milk which is dangerous. Ring or WhatsApp Maria on 646629129 (Seven days a week 9-6pm.)

Cat of the week:

Ali is a beautiful, tabby, two-year-old male, incredibly friendly and brilliant with other cats. Unfortunately, his owner couldn’t look after him any more, so he’s looking for a new home.

He is already castrated, vaccinated and microchipped. As usual, all cats go on trial so you can be sure you have made the right decision, and there is no adoption fee. Pictures and videos can be found on our website along with other cats available. www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

Donations

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.