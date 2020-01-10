VIEW WHOLE
Festive catch-up time

THE league resumes this evening (Friday), but, meanwhile, a couple of catch-up games were played over the Christmas break.

Emerald Lounge were hosts to Marilyns in Division 2, and a good, close match ensued. The visitors needed the trebles game for a draw, but their opponents denied them, securing a 5-3 win.

In Division 1, Emerald B travelled to Pas’O’Nadas A, and the match wasn’t quite as close. In fact, it was nowhere near as close!

Ken knocked in a 180 for the visitors, but that simply delayed the inevitable, and, a little like David v Goliath, but with David’s hands tied behind his back, it was an 8-0 slaughter to Pas’O’Nadas.

Yet both teams enjoyed a good night for all involved, and that’s the main thing.

Funny how it’s always the losers who say that!

 

