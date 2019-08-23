Festival drugs failed to reach destination

A TEENAGER, caught with several Class A substances as he waited to get into an Adeje festival, has been detained by the National Police.

He had been apprehended at a stop-and-search, substance-control point, and officers were taken by surprise when they realised what the 19-year-old was carrying.

They found five bags of already-prepared MDMA, weighing a total of 2.5gms, as well as four ecstasy pills and 2gms of cocaine, in four bags.

All the drugs were carefully prepared and ready for distribution. The variety of drugs, as well as the location, led to the teenager’s arrest.

But it was unclear to the officers whether the individual would be selling the substances, or if he were smuggling them in to the festival for someone else.

The youngster, together with the police report, have been presented before the judicial authorities.