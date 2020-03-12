Felt-tip pens can’t always pick out false bank notes

THE National Police have announced that special felt-tip pens, used to ensure that bank notes are not fakes, can be potentially damaging.

The use of the pens is a common practice, among companies in which money is exchanged. The pens, or markers,

carry iodine ink, which detects starch, present in conventional papers, but not in bank notes.

It means that if the bill is false, a dark mark will be left on the note. But on authentic notes, the mark appears yellowish, or practically invisible.

Officers are advising that these detector pens are not as effective as users believe. Investigators have spotted that on occasion, the specific iodine pens do not detect whether the notes are false or not.

The police have also become aware that the false notes are more advanced, and that the fraudsters use a particular paper and ink, as well as applying a special substance, ensuring that the pen doesn’t do what it is supposed to do.

Investigating officers are warning the public, as well as commercial establishments, to check the authenticity of the notes; not just with the pen and the UV light, but by touching the note, looking at it, and general observation.

The National Police, along with the Bank of Spain, recommend that we check all notes. They say that while touching an authentic bank note, you should notice a few things.

For example, the texture should be firm but rough, as well as resistant. Also, some of the printed elements on the notes, especially the numbers, are usually thicker and slightly raised.

When looking at the notes, there should be a watermark, as well as a security thread. These can be checked, while holding the note up to the light.

Finally, there should be a hologram on the note, and if it is turned over, from back to front, the hologram can clearly be seen.