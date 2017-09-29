Look at those feet!

Accion del Sol news

THIS gorgeous dog, who I’m sure is half penguin, was found wandering the streets of Los Cristianos in Arona last week. He’s about three years old, and has a lovely nature.

Once he has a clean bill of health, and the obligatory time scale has passed, he will then be looking for a new, loving home. Do come and visit us if you are interested in him, or any of our 200 dogs at the refuge, all of which are fully inoculated, wormed, microchipped, passported and castrated.

We do not charge for adoptions, but donations are very welcome towards the vast running costs of the refuge.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol