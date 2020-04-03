FAST DONATES PRODUCT TO THE ARONA FOOD BANK

This morning the Forum of Friends of the South of Tenerife (FAST), made an important donation of essential products to the food bank launched by the Social Services department of Arona Town Hall, for delivery to the most vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

This new food bank joins the existing non-perishable food bank, with fresh foods such as fruits, vegetables, and meat.

Together with an extra contribution from MAKRO, FAST has delivered enough food for a hundred families, which they say only represents a grain of sand in the scale of the problem, and urge other organizations to emulate their action, in a coordinated way, to help the most vulnerable in our society.