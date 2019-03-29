Fashion raises a fortune!

EMOTIONS were running high last Saturday, as Esther Cushway hosted her second PreLoved Fashion show at Bianco restaurant in the Safari Centre, Las Americas, in support of the Walk for Life cancer charity.

A hundred glamorous women came to enjoy the show and support this wonderful cause, and they loved every minute.

Ross Browning compered the event, and ensured that the music set the scene. And Esther’s planning created a spectacular show, which would not have been out of place in Paris and Milan.

All the people chosen by Esther to model her clothes were real women, with an emotional attachment to the cause.

Each of the nine powerful women was walking for a loved one, who had either passed from cancer, or had survived.

Many cancer survivors were also guests at the event, and this, coupled with emotional music chosen by Ross, meant there was not a dry eye in the house.

The Bianco team, led by Ian Rafferty, provided superb food. They kept the wine flowing, and the entertainment was from Katy Jay and Blanca, with the perfect end being delivered by The Soul Brothers, who got everyone on their feet.

Esther was showcasing her Spring collection from PreLoved by Esther, and hair and make-up came courtesy of Vanity House and Sarmite. In all, the event was a load of fun, raising an incredible €4,600.

The next event is being planned already, so watch this space.

You can find PreLoved by Esther at Calle Asturias 3, above Bar Tasca, San Eugenio: Tel 699 003 118.