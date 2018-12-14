Farmers’ Market is still growing, after a decade

ADEJE’S Environment Department, run by Councillor Esther Rivero Vargas, organised a series of activities last Sunday to celebrate the 10thanniversary of its Farmers’ Market.

And why not? Every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, the market offers the best, “from the farm to your table”.

Cllr Rivero Vargas said: “Since the Market opened, the public have been able to enjoy quality, fresh produce, grown by people who live in or near the borough.

“It has also become a tool for social and economic growth in the rural areas of Adeje, which is something to be proud of, because the produce also meets all the EU standards for quality and healthy eating.”

She added: “Freshness, quality and an excellent choice, along with accessible prices, have always been the standards set by this market, and our stall-holders have all played an important part in its evolution.

“Today, a lot of hotels and restaurants opt for local produce because they know it offers excellence in taste, texture and quality, in preparing their menus.

The produce on sale every week includes fruit and vegetables, flowers, crafts, cakes and biscuits, honeys, cheeses, meats, and wines. And last Sunday, Adeje Council invited everyone to join in the celebrations.

From 11am, there was show-cooking, with Pablo Pastor using produce from the market, followed by a tasting, with live background music provided by Grupo Chabor.