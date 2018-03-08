‘Fantastic’ win at the Oscars!

CHILE’S Spanish-speaking Una mujer fantástica (A Fantastic Woman) won the Best Foreign Language Film gong at last Sunday’s Oscars in Hollywood.

It features transgender actress Daniela Vega, and beat four other contenders to take the prestigious Academy Awards’ prize.

As predicted, Gary Oldman won Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, which was beaten for Best Picture by The Shape of Water.

Other winners included:

Best Actress: Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards)

Supporting Actress: Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Animated Short: Dear Basketball

Live Action Short: The Silent Child

Documentary Short: Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Song: Remember Me, from the film Coco

There was drama right to the end, when Frances McDormand, at an Oscars after-party, realised her newly-engraved ‘Best Actress’ statue had been stolen.

The suspected thief, American Terry Bryant, faces a charge of “grand theft” charge, which could mean a three-year jail sentence if he is found guilty.

That is a real possibility because he was pictured carrying an Oscar as he left the party. The photographer alerted security, who took the gong from the man without incident.

The name Oscar, officially called the Academy Awards, comes from the statuette, which is made of gold-plated bronze, weighing 8.5lbs and standing 13.5ins tall.

Designed in an Art Deco style, and rumoured to be modelled on Mexican actor Emilio ‘El Indio’ Fernández, it is holding a crusader’s sword, standing on a reel of film with five spokes.

The five spokes represent the original branches of the Academy: Actors, Writers, Directors, Producers, and Technicians.