Families hit by bugs during their holiday

AT least 65 holiday-makers claim they were struck down by a gastric bug while on all-inclusive breaks at Lanzarote’s

four-star Holiday Village resort in June and July.

They reported suffering from severe diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting, as well as nausea and high temperatures.

Babies as young as nine months, and a pregnant woman, are among those said to have been affected. Many say they are still affected following their return home.

They have all instructed solicitors to look into their claims, after having their holidays ruined by the illness.

Dulcie Martin, now 18 months, had to be rushed to hospital in Lanzarote after developing symptoms at the resort.

Sharon Hodgeson, 52, from Slough, Berks, went to Lanzarote for a two-week break in July with her daughter and son-in law, Sarah and Albert Iseberi, and her four grandchildren.

Within four days, Sarah, who is five months pregnant, claimed she had diarrhoea, stomach cramps and a high temperature.

Two days later, Sharon was struck down with severe stomach cramps. All family members said they fell ill during the holiday with similar symptoms.

Sharon said: “We spent a lot of money on this trip and it wasn’t just one or two of our group who got sick, but all of us. This is really not how a holiday should be, and we need to know how this happened.”

Darren Evans, 34, from Dukinfield, Cheshire, said that by the second day of his break, he was suffering from diarrhoea, a high temperature, shivers, headaches and nausea.

His two children, 17-month-old Myla and six-year-old Jack, who also fell unwell with similar gastric symptoms, had to see a GP on their return home, and both were confirmed to have contracted salmonella.

Emily Martin, 27, an NHS admin worker, travelled to Lanzarote with husband, George, also 27, and their children, in June. Emily from Sidcup, Kent, said she also had diarrhoea and stomach cramps within a few days of being at the hotel. Their daughter Dulcie, now aged 18 months was admitted to hospital while in Lanzarote because of her symptoms.

Amandeep Samra, a specialist holiday-illness lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “It is deeply concerning to hear that so many people have told us about suffering gastric illness at the resort.

“Instead of a relaxing summer break, our clients have been left suffering with horrible symptoms, which have had a major impact on their holidays.”

A TUI spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear of these experiences at the Holiday Village Lanzarote. As this is now a legal matter, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”