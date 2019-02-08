Fake paediatrician stole parents’ new-born baby

A WOMAN, pretending to be a paediatrician, was detained in Cabanillas del Campo last Saturday after taking a baby from the University Hospital of Guadalajara.

The baby boy, born on 30th January, was taken by the 47-year-old, who was dressed in a doctor’s robe.

She entered the maternity room, asking if routine checks had been carried out on the new-born, such as the heel test.

That’s an analytical blood test, carried out between the first 48 and 72 hours after the baby is born, to detect congenital diseases.

When the baby’s father told her the examination hadn’t been performed, the fraudulent woman told family members she would take the child to carry out the test.

Family members reported the incident after discovering she was a fake “paediatrician”, and, fortunately, security cameras recorded her leaving the premises with the baby in her arms.

The National Police and Guardia Civil carried out immediate vehicle inspections in Guadalajara and neighbouring locations.

Happily, officers were able to locate the woman and child, after they had been recorded at a pharmacy, and the new-born was returned to his parents, safe and sound.

The fraudster, who was arrested at her home, had recently lost a baby, according to her neighbours.