FAKE NEWS USING OFFICIAL BOLETIN PAPER!
Police are investigating the source of a fake document which says that people in Spain are allowed out for one hours exercise, as it is completely fraudulent.
Someone has made the ‘document’ using a page of official bulletin headed paper, but it has not been published, and is not true.
Police would like to warn that this is a criminal offence and have launched an investigation.
